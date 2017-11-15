Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter is at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal against disqualification from the 2008 Olympics in a doping case that cost Usain Bolt a 4x100-meter relay gold medal.

Carter shielded his face from media on arriving at sport's highest court on Wednesday for a closed-doors hearing expected to last all day. A verdict is expected within weeks.

The 32-year-old Carter is challenging his disqualification imposed by the International Olympic Committee for a positive test for a banned stimulant.

Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine last year in a reanalysis program of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics. The case spoiled Bolt's perfect Olympic record of three gold medals — in the 100, 200 and 4x100 — at three consecutive games from 2008-2016.

