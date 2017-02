Canadian Olympian Mo Ahmed has another national record.

The 26-year-old runner from St. Catharines, Ont., broke the Canadian record in the 5,000-metre indoor on Sunday with a time of 13 minutes 4.60 seconds at Boston University.

Mo Ahmed (@Moh_Speed) sets a new πŸ‡¨πŸ‡¦ indoor 5000m record in Boston running 13:04.60. πŸƒπŸΎπŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ pic.twitter.com/go6rnV7r7L β€” @AthleticsCanada

Ahmed broke Cam Levins's mark of 13:19.16 set on the same track in Boston in 2014.

Ahmed already holds the Canadian outdoor record of 13:01.74 in the 5,000.

Ahmed finished fourth in the men's 5,000 at the Rio Olympics.