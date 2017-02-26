Canadian Olympian Mo Ahmed has another national record.
The 26-year-old runner from St. Catharines, Ont., broke the Canadian record in the 5,000-metre indoor on Sunday with a time of 13 minutes 4.60 seconds at Boston University.
Mo Ahmed (@Moh_Speed) sets a new 🇨🇦 indoor 5000m record in Boston running 13:04.60. 🏃🏾🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/go6rnV7r7L—
@AthleticsCanada
Ahmed broke Cam Levins's mark of 13:19.16 set on the same track in Boston in 2014.
Ahmed already holds the Canadian outdoor record of 13:01.74 in the 5,000.
Ahmed finished fourth in the men's 5,000 at the Rio Olympics.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.