Canadian Justyn Knight finished his NCAA cross-country career in style, winning the title in his fourth and final NCAA division I championship on Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
Knight grabbed the top spot with a time of 29 minutes, 0.11 seconds over a distance of 10 kilometres. The Northern Arizona University duo of Matthew Baxter (29:00.78) and Tyler Day (29:04.55) rounded out the podium.
Justyn Knight wins his first NCAA title with a crushing kick! What a run for the undefeated @CuseXCTF senior! #NCAAXC pic.twitter.com/avlUuTPo1x—
@USTFCCCA
The Toronto native became the first individual Syracuse runner to become NCAA champion in cross-country history.
He was sixth at the four-kilometre mark, and entered the lead pack of four at the eight-km mark.
Canadian sprinting legend Donovan Bailey congratulated the 21-year-old on twitter.
This is the kind of thing I love waking up to. Congrats, @justyn_knight 👊🏿!! https://t.co/NRzI9WdyMI—
@donovanbailey
He's the first to say he's a mama's boy. J-💰and his family are enjoying this one pic.twitter.com/N2jQna2Yhk—
@CuseXCTF
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.