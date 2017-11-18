Canadian Justyn Knight finished his NCAA cross-country career in style, winning the title in his fourth and final NCAA division I championship on Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

Knight grabbed the top spot with a time of 29 minutes, 0.11 seconds over a distance of 10 kilometres. The Northern Arizona University duo of Matthew Baxter (29:00.78) and Tyler Day (29:04.55) rounded out the podium.

Justyn Knight wins his first NCAA title with a crushing kick! What a run for the undefeated @CuseXCTF senior! #NCAAXC pic.twitter.com/avlUuTPo1x — @USTFCCCA

The Toronto native became the first individual Syracuse runner to become NCAA champion in cross-country history.

He was sixth at the four-kilometre mark, and entered the lead pack of four at the eight-km mark.

Canadian sprinting legend Donovan Bailey congratulated the 21-year-old on twitter.

This is the kind of thing I love waking up to. Congrats, @justyn_knight 👊🏿!! https://t.co/NRzI9WdyMI — @donovanbailey