Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse won the men's 200-metre event at the Jamaica International Invitational in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.

The 22-year-old from Markham, Ont., clocked 20.14 seconds to record his first individual victory of the season.

De Grasse, who won Olympic silver in the same distance in Rio, outlasted American LaShawn Merritt (20.28) and Great Britain's Zarnel Hughes (20.29), who finished third.

"I just tried to run a fast 150 and then hold on," De Grasse — who told Reuters he had been battling some injury concerns — explained. "I'm just trying to come back into form, get my fitness right and get ready for the rest of the season.

"But now I'm feeling good and I'm ready to run."

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson cruised to a world leading equalling 22.09 seconds to win the 200.



Thompson, the fifth fastest woman over the distance with 21.66, took control of the race coming off the bend, created some separation, then cruised to the finish line ahead of Shericka Jackson and American Shalonda Solomon.



Americans Tori Bowie and Deajah Stevens have also both clocked 22.09 this year.



"My race plan was to get off the corner as early as possible and then control my race and take it from there," the 24-year-old Jamaican told Reuters. "It's all about winning and perfecting the technique and execution.



"This is just a preparation for a bigger and better year heading into London."

Yohan Blake wows home crowd

Jamaica's Yohan Blake won the men's 100 in 9.93 after he took control of the race after 40 metres and pulled away from the American pair of Ronnie Baker, who took second in 9.98 and Mike Rodgers, who clocked 10.02.



"It's always good to start off the season with a 9.93," Blake said. "I'm feeling really good ... and it gives me great confidence going forward and a time to aim for at the London world championships."



American Morolake Akinosun won the women's 100 in a photo finish ahead of Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle Lee-Ahye. Both were credited with a time of 11.06. Allyson Felix was third in a season best 11.07.



Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands also logged a world leading time of 47.80 to win the men's 400 hurdles.

Jamaica's Asafa Powell won last year's 200 on home soil in 20.45 and was slated to race Saturday but withdrew on Thursday after aggravating his Achilles tendinitis at Doha Diamond League.

Brittany Crew breaks Canadian shot put record

Mississauga, Ont., native Brittany Crew set another Canadian shot put record on Saturday (18.58 metres) at the Tucson Elite Classic.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old had already broken the Canadian record by throwing 18.47m. Julie Labonté previously held the record of 18.31m, set in 2011.