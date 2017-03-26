Defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won gold in the 10-kilometre race at the IAAF World Cross Country championships on Sunday in Kampala, Uganda.
Kamworor, who becomes the first back-to-back senior men's winner since 2006, posted a winning time of 28 minutes, 24 seconds.
Earlier, Kenya's Irene Cheptai won the senior women's 10km event with a time of 31:57 and was followed by five teammates to round out the top six finishers.
Sasha Gollish was the top Canadian in the women's event with a 41st-place finish and a time of 35:56.
Jacob Kiplimo provided a treat for the home crowd by winning the men's 8km under-20 race with a time of 22:40 to become the first Ugandan to win a world cross-country gold.
Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey defended her title in the women's 6km U-20 event with a time of 18:34. Hannah Bennison (24th, 20:54) and Brogan MacDougall (30th, 21:08) were the top Canadians.
Kenya also finished at the top of the podium in the inaugural mixed relay.
A total of $310,000 US in prize money will be awarded by the IAAF to the leading runners in the senior races.
Winners of the individual men's and women's races will each earn $30,000, with money paid out to the top six finishers.
