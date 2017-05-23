Organizers unveiled the official medals for the 2017 IAAF world championships Tuesday morning in London.

The medals feature a careful design that captures symbols from each event of the tournament. The symbols come together to form what looks like the inner workings of a watch.

The event takes place from Aug. 8-13 in London and features Usain Bolt's last world championship competition.

Designer Toye, Kenning & Spencer, based in Birmingham, England, sought to answer the question, "what makes an athlete tick?"

For the first-time ever, coaches of podium finishers will also receive medals.

"A coach works very closely with athletes and it's important to understand what makes them tick. It is great to see that element being applied to the medal," British coach Toni Michiellio, who was also a member of the creative panel, said through a press release.

Another member, European and Commonwealth silver medallist Jazmin Sawyers, was thrilled just to be part of the team.

"It was something that I have never done before and such a unique experience to see what goes into making the medals for a world championships. It is great that organisers wanted input from athletes and coaches," said Sawyers.

Heading into the event, Canada retains high hopes for its athletes after successful showings at the Olympics and other recent events.

Andre De Grasse took the gold in the 200-metre event at the Jamaica International Invitational in Kingston Saturday. He also went toe-to-toe with Bolt during last year's Summer Olympics, winning three medals.

High jumper Derek Drouin took home Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro for Canada.

Canadian decathlete Damian Warner, an Olympic bronze medallist, is also expected to compete in London.