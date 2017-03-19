Canada's Evan Dunfee won gold in the 50 kilometres at the IAAF Race Walking Challenge on Sunday.

The 26-year-old from Richmond, B.C., crossed in three hours 46 minutes two seconds.

It was Dunfee's first victory on the challenge circuit.

He was fourth at last summer's Rio Olympics in a controversial finish. Dunfee opted not to appeal the result despite being bumped by the bronze medallist late in the race.