Canada's Andre De Grasse posted a wind-aided time of 9.69 seconds to win the 100-metre race at the Diamond League event in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday.

This follows the 22-year-old sprinter's performance earlier this week in Oslo where he won the 100 event at the Bislett Games for the second-straight year.

DeGrasse, of Markham, Ont., finished well in front of the Ivory Coast's Ben Youssef Meite (9.84) and Ryan Shields of Jamaica (9.89).

The time would have been both a Canadian record and a big personal best for De Grasse, but the wind reading was an illegal 4.8 metres per second — anything two metres and above is deemed illegal.

The Canadian record is 9.84, held by both Donovan Bailey (1996 Olympics) and Bruny Surin (1999 world championships). De Grasse's fastest time was the 9.91 he ran en route to winning bronze at last summer's Rio Olympics.

The victory was the third straight for De Grasse, who won the 100 at the Oslo Diamond League meet on Thursday as well as the 200 in Rome earlier in the month.

Emmanuel runs personal best

Crystal Emmanuel of Scarborough, Ont., set a personal best mark of 22.69 and was just .01 seconds behind the winner as she finished second in the women's 200m.

The 25-year-old eclipsed her previous personal best time of 22.80 and her new mark was also just 0.07 shy of the Canadian record set by Marita Payne in 1983.

Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast finished in front of Emmanuel with a time of 22.68, while Rebekka Haase of Germany was third in 22.76.

Meanwhile, Melissa Bishop of Eganville, Ont., completed the 800m with a time of one minute, 59.70 seconds which kept her just outside of the top three.

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba was first with a time of 1:59.11 and was followed by Lovisa Lindh of Sweden in 1:59.41 and Switzerland's Selina Buchel in 1:59.66.

