Click on the video player above on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET to watch live action from the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Zurich.

Coverage will feature legendary distance runner Mo Farah competing in his final Diamond League event – the 5,000-metre race – as well as Canadian Mo Ahmed's last chance to beat Farah at that distance.

Other Canadians in action include Michael Mason (high jump), Shawn Barber (pole vault), Liz Gleadle (javelin), Crystal Emmanuel (200m), and Melissa Bishop (800m).

Men's 100m world champ Justin Gatlin will be competing in Zurich, facing a field that includes Jamaican Asafa Powell and South Africa's Akani Simbine, who has run eight legal sub-10-second performances this season.