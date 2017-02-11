Canadian Olympic champion Derek Drouin claimed high jump gold in the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday.

Drouin of Sarnia, Ont., cleared 2.27 metres on his first attempt at the indoor games while Mike Mason of New Westminster, B.C., managed the same height in his third try.

Alysha Newman of London, Ont., was fourth in the women's pole vault.

Mo Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., finished fourth in the men's two mile.

Toronto's Kate Van Buskirk won the women's 3,000 in 8 minutes and 52.08 seconds while Andrea Seccafien of Guelph, Ont., was sixth.

Phylicia George of Markham, Ont., won the women's 60 metre hurdles in 7.98 seconds and Calgary's Jenna Westaway was eighth in the women's 800.