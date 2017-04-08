Olympic high jump champion Derek Drouin set a world record en route to a fourth-place finish in his first decathlon since 2010.

The Corunna, Ont., native jumped 2.28 metres in the high jump portion of the Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational decathlon at Westmont College on Friday, marking a world record for a jump during a decathlon.

Drouin cleared 2.38 metres to win the gold medal in high jump at the Rio Games in 2016.

The 27-year-old Drouin racked up 7,150 points over the two-day decathlon, smashing his personal best of 6,592 set in 2010.

Drouin set seven personal bests in the 10-event test. He is aiming to compete for Canada in decathlon at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.