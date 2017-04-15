Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch coverage of the CARIFTA Games from Willemstad, Curacao.

The track and field event is in its 46th year and past winners and record holders include superstars Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake.

Competitors are sorted by age and gender, with under-18 and under-20 competitions for both male and female athletes, and the 21 events include the 100-metre. high jump, long jump, and other long-distance and relay running events

The meet is run under the International Association of Atletic Federation (IAAF) rules.

Coverage continues on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.