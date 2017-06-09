Toronto's Justyn Knight finished third in the 5,000-metre event at the NCAA Division I Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday.

Knight posted a time of 14 minutes, 36.23 seconds, while first-place runner Grant Fisher was less than a second ahead, at 14:35.60. In second place was the University of Arkansas' Jack Bruce, who finished with a time of 14:35.88.

Earlier this spring, Knight broke the Canadian record for the 5,000m, clocking in at 13:17.51. The record was previously held by Bruce Kidd, who set it back in 1962.

Knight, a student at Syracuse University, is in his third year of a scholarship for track and field.

#NCAATF 5000m Final: @Justyn_Knight places 3rd in a closely contested final. pic.twitter.com/gFaCsjn7TY — @AthleticsCanada

Jordan Young finishes 3rd in discus throw

Windsor, Ont., native Jordan Young placed third in the men's discus throw with a distance of 61.94m.

Young is attending the University of Virginia.