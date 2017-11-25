Lucas Bruchet and Claire Sumner claimed senior titles at the 2017 Canadian cross-country championships on Saturday in Kingston, Ont. 

Bruchet, who previously won in 2013, shot out to an early lead and never let up. The 26-year-old Vancouver native finished the 10-kilometre race in 30 minutes and 20 seconds. 

Charles Philibert-Thiboutot was the only runner that managed to keep pace early on but had to settle for a third-place results behind Eric Gillis, who finished in 30:41. 

Sumner made a late-race push to finish on top in the women's event. She finished in 34:48 ahead of Victoria Coates and Rachel Cliff. 

Other notable results include a fourth-place finish for veteran distance runner Natasha Wodak. 