Lucas Bruchet and Claire Sumner claimed senior titles at the 2017 Canadian cross-country championships on Saturday in Kingston, Ont.
Bruchet, who previously won in 2013, shot out to an early lead and never let up. The 26-year-old Vancouver native finished the 10-kilometre race in 30 minutes and 20 seconds.
Charles Philibert-Thiboutot was the only runner that managed to keep pace early on but had to settle for a third-place results behind Eric Gillis, who finished in 30:41.
🏆He earned the championship belt today 🏆. Lucas Bruchet (@lucabruca) is your 🇨🇦 champion. #ACXC2017 pic.twitter.com/Icqu1EvTCz—
@AthleticsCanada
Sumner made a late-race push to finish on top in the women's event. She finished in 34:48 ahead of Victoria Coates and Rachel Cliff.
Other notable results include a fourth-place finish for veteran distance runner Natasha Wodak.
Your 🇨🇦 Senior Women’s Top 3 🥇🥈🥉: Claire Sumner, @victoriamcoates & @Dangerous_Cliff #ACXC2017 pic.twitter.com/UWsLuwKyIJ—
@AthleticsCanada
