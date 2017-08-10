Canadian-record holder Melissa Bishop of Eganville, Ont., recovered after nearly being tripped on the first lap of her 800-metre heat to finish second and qualify for Friday's semifinal at 2:35 p.m. ET.

The 28-year-old reigning world championship silver medallist held the inside lane for the majority of the race and crossed the line in two minutes 1.11 seconds behind Angelika Cichocka of Poland (season-best 2:00.86).

Melissa Bishop finishes 2nd in the women's 800m at 2:01.11 to qualify for the semis #London2017https://t.co/e43RWXXlXh pic.twitter.com/U1YQzDFjCo — @CBCOlympics

"That's what happens in the 800. We're all trying to run in one lane, so it does get scrappy sometimes. Thankfully, I stayed on my feet, but it gets dangerous," Bishop told CBC in reference to the bunch up early in the race.

Bishop, who improved upon her previous national record by running 1:57.01 at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on July 21, added she's in the best shape of her life.

Bishop ran 1:57.02 to finish fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and last month cruised to her fourth Canadian title in 2:00.26 at Ottawa.

"I want on the podium, baby," Bishop told CBC Sports' Perdita Felicien after Thursday's race. "After my fourth last year [in Rio] and having been on the podium before [at worlds] you want to be on it every time."

Semenya breezes into semifinals

After getting bronze in the 1,500, Caster Semenya is getting back on more familiar territory: crossing the line first in her 800 heat in 2:01.33.

The South African easily qualified for the semifinals, cruising past all top challengers. Semenya is a two-time Olympic and two-time world champion in the distance.

Canadians to miss 5,000m final

Andrea Seccafien and Jessica O'Connell, who finished 1-2 in the women's 5,000 metres at the Canadian championships in July, won't compete in Sunday's final in London.

Seccafien placed 13 of 16 runners in her heat in 15 minutes 19.39 seconds before O'Connell finished 12th in the second heat in 15:23.16.

The 26-year-old Seccafien went out aggressively on a comfortable night for racing and looked strong early but couldn't keep up with the pace over the final 2,500m.

Worlds debut

Seccafien, who boasts a season- and personal-best time of 15:08.59, clocked 15:39.66 by squeezing under the world qualifying standard of 15:22.00 by three-tenths of a second in 15:21.64 in May at the Payton Jordan Invitational in California.

The native of Guelph, Ont., finished 20th in her Olympic debut last summer in Rio de Janeiro.

Calgary's O'Connell, making world championships debut, began at the back of the pack and remained there for much of her heat.

Thursday's time was faster than the 15.51 from the 28-year-old's Olympic debut in Rio, where she failed to advance to the final. The West Virginia University graduate and three-time all-American has a PB of 15:06.

Coe wants lifetime bans

Sebastian Coe made headlines after Justin Gatlin won the men's 100-metre race last Saturday, suggesting the American should've received a lifetime ban on his second doping violation back in 2006.

Coe, the IAAF president, told the BBC that he's "not eulogistic at the thought of somebody who has served two bans in our sport walking off with one of the biggest prizes our sport has to offer."

Coe didn't back down from his comments in an interview with CBC Sports host Scott Russell, which will be aired as part of the Road To The Olympic Games show on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

In fact, his resolve remains strong with regards to punishing drug cheats.

"I'm pretty unreconstructed on the subject," he told Russell. "I've always proposed a life ban."

High jumper Treasure halted at 1.85m

Alyx Treasure won't have a chance to build on her fourth Canadian high jump title in the women's final at the world championships.

The Prince George, B.C., native cleared the opening height of 1.80 metres and then 1.85 each on her first attempts at London Stadium, but missed all three tries at 1.89.

A 2016 Olympian, Treasure cleared a season-best 1.92 at nationals in July after jumping 1.91 on May 6 to win at the Ward Haylett Invitational in Kansas.

Rio champ Centrowitz heading home

Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz of the United States finished last in his 1,500 heat and is out of the world championships.

With the top six of 14 runners going automatically through, Centrowitz trailed going into the finishing straight and never got any momentum going.

At the same time, three-time world champion Asbel Kiprop easily got through behind Kenyan teammate Elijah Manangoi.