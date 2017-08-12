Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin will meet in a final duel on the track after helping their teams qualify for the final of the 4x100-metre relay at the world championships on Saturday in London, England.
The Canadian team of Gavin Smellie, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Mobolade Ajomale posted a time of 38.48 seconds to qualify for the afternoon finale (4:50 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca).
The U.S., with Gatlin running the second leg, won the first heat in a world-leading time of 37.70. The Americans beat Britain and Japan, who also qualified.
Then came Bolt, and the Jamaicans needed him. Trailing when he got the baton on the anchor leg, Bolt powered away and quickly swept past his rivals and had time to look to his right before crossing in 37.95. France and China also qualified.
Injured Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse was on hand to watch the heats, and even shared a quick embrace with Bolt.
In other action, the Canadian women's 4x400m relay team finished sixth in the first heat with a time of three minutes, 28.47 seconds and was not able to secure a spot in Sunday's final.
