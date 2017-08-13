Canada's Melissa Bishop finished fifth in the women's 800-metres at the world track and field championships on Sunday in London, England.

The 29-year-old from Eganville, Ont., ran the event in one minute, 57.68 seconds.

Caster Semenya of South Africa won gold in 1:55.16 while Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi was second and American Ajee Wilson third.

Caster Semenya wins 800m gold, Canadian Melissa Bishop finishes 5th5:37

Bishop spoke about her mindset after the race, saying her result came down to a matter of execution.

"It's hard to process, but I'm happy to be healthy and be here," Bishop told CBC Sports. "I didn't execute my race and I think that sucks to do at a world championship final, but you gotta play your cards and hopefully you don't make the same mistake next time."

Melissa Bishop: 'I didn't execute my race'1:19

Bishop raced to silver at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, but finished a heartbreaking fourth at last summer's Rio Olympics.

It's Canada's first world championships without a medal since Edmonton in 2001.

Two years after capturing an historic eight medals at the world championships in Beijing, the Canadian team has been struck by major injuries and illness.

Kenya goes 1-2 in 1500m final

Elijah Manangoi led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the 1,500 metres at the world championships.

Manangoi beat teammate Timothy Cheruiyot for gold. Filip Ingebrigtsen of Norway took bronze.

Three Kenyans were leading with two laps to go but three-time world champion Asbel Kiprop could not sustain the pace and fell back.

Manangoi won in 3: 33.61, .38 seconds ahead of Cheruiyot. Ingebrigtsen took third in 3:34.53.

Barshim lands perfect series of jumps

Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar won the world high jump title with a perfect series of jumps, clearing 2.35m without a miss.

Ilya Ivanyuk of Russia, competing as a neutral athlete because of his country's doping suspension, took silver with a jump of 2.32 metres.

Majd Eddin Ghazal of Syria got bronze jumping 2.29 and beating Edgar Rivera on a countback.

Olympic champ Perkovic wins discus

Two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic won the discus with a throw of 70.31m , well ahead of silver medallist Dani Stevens of Australia.

Stevens set a continental record with a throw of 69.64. Melina Robert-Michon of France took bronze with a toss of 66.21.

It was Perkovic's second world title. She also won gold at the 2013 worlds in Moscow.