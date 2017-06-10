Canada's Sage Watson won the women's 400-metre hurdles event on Saturday afternoon to claim her first NCAA Division I championship.
#NCAATF 400m Hurdles: @SageWats claims 🥇 in convincing fashion pic.twitter.com/6AB5mWs1GM—
@AthleticsCanada
The Medicine Hat, Alta., native posted a personal best time of 54.52 seconds, nearly a full second ahead of her closest competitor.
#NCAATF 400-metre hurdles: Personal best and a big win for @SageWats. pic.twitter.com/AMmQEXibOP—
@AthleticsCanada
The Arizona Wildcat competed for Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, where she finished in 11th place in the same event and was a member of the 4x400m relay team which finished just off the podium in fourth place.
What a way to finish a career!@ArizonaTrack senior Sage Watson took home the #NCAATF 🏆 in her final race as a Wildcat! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fQHcwr51Dg—
@Pac12Network
Phelan hangs on
Earlier on, Jaimie Phelan became Canada's first NCAA Track and Field champion at this year's national championships.
The Kitchener, Ont., native held on for the win in the 1,500m, dipping her head at the finish line to narrowly edge Nikki Hiltz by 0.02 seconds.
This is what it looks like when 1st and 2nd are separated by.02 seconds. Jaimie Phelan is your 1500m national champ from @UMichTrack #ncaaTF pic.twitter.com/qPVxdRRExl—
@ESPNU
Phelan ran the final lap in 61.62 seconds to surge from last place to the top of the pack.
.@JaimiePhelan at the bell vs. @JaimiePhelan at the finish. Last to first in 400m! Took down not 1, not 2 but THREE former #NCAATF champs pic.twitter.com/2mZ9vABf9k—
@UMichTrack
