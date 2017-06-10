Canada's Sage Watson won the women's 400-metre hurdles event on Saturday afternoon to claim her first NCAA Division I championship.

The Medicine Hat, Alta., native posted a personal best time of 54.52 seconds, nearly a full second ahead of her closest competitor.

The Arizona Wildcat competed for Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, where she finished in 11th place in the same event and was a member of the 4x400m relay team which finished just off the podium in fourth place.

Phelan hangs on

Earlier on, Jaimie Phelan became Canada's first NCAA Track and Field champion at this year's national championships.

The Kitchener, Ont., native held on for the win in the 1,500m, dipping her head at the finish line to narrowly edge Nikki Hiltz by 0.02 seconds.

Phelan ran the final lap in 61.62 seconds to surge from last place to the top of the pack.