Andre De Grasse posted a time of 10.17 seconds to win the 100-metre race at the Harry Jerome Track Classic on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old Markham, Ont., native, who won three medals at last summer's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, prevailed in a field of seven Canadians and one American. The winning time did not come close to challenging the Canadian record of 9.84 seconds shared by Donovan Bailey and Bruny Surin.

De Grasse used the race as preparation for the Canadian track and field championships, starting July 3, in Ottawa and the world championships in London in early August.

James Linde of Coquitlam, B.C., who does not compete internationally, finished second in 10.42 seconds while Calgary sprinter Akeem Haynes — a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist in the 4x100 — placed third in 10.47.

Still falls short of Bolt's pace

De Grasse's time was slower than defending Olympic and world champion Usain Bolt's 10.06-second clocking at the Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic earlier Wednesday. Bolt, who won his race, cited back pain for the unusually slow time and planned to get checked by his doctor in Germany.

De Grasse is trying to bring himself up to speed with Bolt this season before the 30-year-old Jamaican retires at the end of the campaign. The Canadian finished second behind Jamaica's Bolt in the 200 metres in Rio. Competing in his first Games, De Grasse also earned bronze medals in the 100 and 4x100 as Bolt brought Jamaica gold in both races.

Fellow Olympians Melissa Bishop and Damian Warner also picked up easy wins.

Bishop of Eganville, Ont., took the women's 800 in a time of 2:00.11.

Melissa Bishop takes first in women's 800m at Harry Jerome Classic3:28

Warner, an Olympic bronze medallist in the decathlon, doubled up with a win in both the men's long jump and the men's 110 hurdles.