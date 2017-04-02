Canada's Andre De Grasse is back in action for the first time since winning three medals at the Rio Olympics.

On Saturday, De Grasse ran legs in both the 4x100-metre and 4x200 at the Florida Relays in Gainseville, Fla.

Alongside Canadian teammates Akeem Haynes, Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney, they ran a world-leading 38.15 seconds to claim gold in the 4x100. Gavin Smellie filled in for Haynes in the 4x200, which the Canadians won in 1:19.91.

De Grasse is expected to be a part of Canada's team at the upcoming 2017 IAAF World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas from April 22-23.

The men's team is coming off a bronze-medal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 4x100.