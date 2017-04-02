Canada's Andre De Grasse is back in action for the first time since winning three medals at the Rio Olympics.
On Saturday, De Grasse ran legs in both the 4x100-metre and 4x200 at the Florida Relays in Gainseville, Fla.
Alongside Canadian teammates Akeem Haynes, Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney, they ran a world-leading 38.15 seconds to claim gold in the 4x100. Gavin Smellie filled in for Haynes in the 4x200, which the Canadians won in 1:19.91.
De Grasse is expected to be a part of Canada's team at the upcoming 2017 IAAF World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas from April 22-23.
The men's team is coming off a bronze-medal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 4x100.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.