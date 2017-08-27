Alysha Newman of London, Ont., broke her own Canadian record in the pole vault on Sunday.

The 23-year-old cleared 4.75 metres, topping her previous mark of 4.71.

Newman did a back flip in celebration after the bar stayed up.

She finished seventh at the world track and field championships earlier this month in London, with a jump of 4.65.

