Alysha Newman of London, Ont., broke her own Canadian record in the pole vault on Sunday.

The 23-year-old cleared 4.75 metres, topping her previous mark of 4.71.

Newman did a back flip in celebration after the bar stayed up.

Alysha Newman (@alysha_newman94) breaks 🇨🇦 pole vault record with a clearance of 4.75m in Germany. pic.twitter.com/81oenFL2EE — @AthleticsCanada

She finished seventh at the world track and field championships earlier this month in London, with a jump of 4.65.