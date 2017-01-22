Alysha Newman of London, Ont., set a Canadian women's indoor pole vault record of 4.65 metres on Saturday at the Fred Foot Track and Field Memorial meet.

Newman bested the record of 4.60 metres set by Saskatoon's Kelsie Hendry on Feb. 16, 2012 in Flagstaff, Az.

Brittany Salmon and Erika Fiedler, Newman's nearest competition, both failed to make heights of 3.76 metres, setting the stage for her record-setting performance at the University of Toronto's Athletic Centre.