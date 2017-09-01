Alysha Newman will return home from Friday's Diamond League final in Belgium with a podium finish after matching her Canadian pole vault record set five days earlier.

The smiling 23-year-old clipped the bar on her third and final attempt at 4.85 metres at the AG Memorial Van Damme meet following her clearance of 4.75 to finish third, a height she jumped in Beckum, Germany last Sunday.

Alysha Newman (@alysha_newman94) equals her 🇨🇦 record with a clearance of 4.75m & places 🥉 in the @Diamond_League Final. #DLFinal pic.twitter.com/LEhdrdwEy8 — @AthleticsCanada

Newman takes home $10,000 US for her efforts in Brussels to conclude a standout season that saw the London, Ont., native clear 4.65 nine times and place seventh in her debut at the world championships in London, England last month.

Sprinter Aaron Brown posts season best

Aaron Brown ended a trying season on a positive note, running a season-best 20.17 seconds in the men's 200 metres at the AG Memorial Van Damme on Friday in Brussels.

🇨🇦's @KingsleySC finishes 4th in the men's 200m at #BrusselsDL with a season's best time of 20.17 seconds.https://t.co/11p6jnmfs1 pic.twitter.com/bZ9rMm6ksy — @CBCOlympics

The Toronto resident was coming off a season-best 20.30 at last weekend's Diamond League meet in Birmingham, England after being disqualified in his heat at the recent world championships due to a lane violation.

Brown and his teammates were also disqualified from the 4x100 relay final at world relays in the Bahamas on April 23. Less than three months later, the 25-year-old was disqualified from the 200 semifinal at the Canadian championships in Ottawa for a false start.

In the spring, Brown was also slowed by a Grade 2 strain of his left quadriceps muscle that didn't heal until June.

Noah Lyles, who missed worlds while recovering from a hamstring injury, ran 20.00 to win Friday's race in a photo finish. His season best was 19.90, set at Diamond League Shanghai on May 13.

American Ameer Webb was second in 20.01 on Friday and 2017 world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey third in 20.02.

Blake blazes to victory in 100m

Yohan Blake won the 100 meters, beating Michael Rodgers of the United States and fellow Jamaican Julian Forte.

In the absence of recently retired Usain Bolt and world champion Justin Gatlin, 2011 world champion Blake rekindled some old form for a rare win, finishing in a modest 10.02 seconds as runners were slowed by the rain and cold at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Rodgers finished in 10.09 and Forte had 10.12.

Canada's Andre De Grasse also didn't compete Friday due to a hamstring injury.