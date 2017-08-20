After being disqualified in the semifinals at the track and field world championships earlier this month, Aaron Brown responded by finishing third in the 200-metre race at the Diamond League event in Birmingham, England, on Sunday.

Brown, running for the first time since committing a lane violation during the semis in London, clocked a season-best time of 20.30 seconds.

Ramil Guliyev of Turkey crossed the line first with a time of 20.17, while American Ameer Webb was second at 20.26.

Aaron Brown 3rd in men's 200m at Diamond League Birmingham5:26

In other action, Canada's Alysha Newman, fresh off a sixth-place result at track worlds, cleared 4.51m, but missed all three attempts at 4.61 to finish eighth in the women's pole vault competition.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece cleared 4.75 to take the top spot. Holly Bradshaw of Great Britain and Michaela Meijer of Sweden reached 4.61 to place second and third, respectively.

Brandon McBride uncertain about running in Diamond League Final1:40

Canadian Brandon McBride ran a time of 1:45.39 seconds and finished fourth in the men's 800.

Nijel Amos of Botswana, who won silver at the 2012 Olympics, was first in 1:44.58, with Poland's Adam Kszczot (1:45.28) and Marcin Lewandowski (1:45.33) rounding out the top three.

Furthermore, Canada's Mohammed Ahmed was fifth in the men's mile, while Michael Mason placed seventh in the high jump, clearing 2.20m.

Mo Farah signs off with win

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah signed off track racing in Britain by winning the 3,000.

The 34-year-old Farah, who is quitting track to focus on marathon running, won in 7:38.64.

"Emotions have been high coming into this event - not as much as [the 2012 Olympics in] London but it is my last time at home and I really enjoyed it," said Farah, who paid tribute to the home fans.

"They have been amazing. This is what it is all about. This is what we dream of. I've had some amazing support throughout my career and they have followed my journey so thank you."

Farah will retire from the track at the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Thursday.