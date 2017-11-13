Russian weightlifter and Olympic medallist Ruslan Albegov has been suspended on suspicion of doping.
The International Weightlifting Federation says Albegov has been charged with violating a rule banning the "use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method."
Albegov remains suspended ahead of a final ruling on his case.
Albegov is Russia's only remaining men's weightlifting medallist from the 2012 Olympics, where he took bronze in the over 105-kilogram category. Five of the six other Russian lifters who competed at the 2012 Olympics have since been disqualified.
Russia's entire weightlifting team was banned from last year's Olympics for repeated doping cases.
Russia is one of nine countries serving a separate one-year ban from all international competitions for violating doping rules at previous Olympics.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.