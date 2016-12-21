The latest step in the Rowing Canada overhaul was made Wednesday with the appointment of two-time Olympic rower Terry Dillon as the organization's chief executive officer.

Dillon, who competed on the British rowing team from 1985 to 1993, will be based in Victoria. He will begin his role on Feb. 1.

"I'm excited to be joining Rowing Canada and to have been given this great opportunity of leading the organization into the next quadrennial," Dillon said in a release. "I look forward to working with our athletes, coaches, staff and the Canadian rowing community to continue Canada's tradition of excellence in rowing."

The performance directors for the men's and women's programs left the program shortly after Canada's rowers won just one medal at the Rio Games.

Peter Cookson was later named director of sport and pathway development while Michelle Darvill, Dave Thompson and Terry Paul were named senior national team coaches.

A high-performance director is expected to be appointed in the New Year.

Dillon recently served as CEO at Refinery Leadership Partners, an international consulting firm which specializes in leadership development and management training. He previously served as a board member with British Rowing and participated in strategic reviews of Canada Snowboard, Biathlon Canada and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.