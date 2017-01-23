Canadian diver Roseline Filion confirmed her retirement on Monday.

It's with great emotions that after 20 years of being a competitive athlete, I decided to retire. Thanks to all of you who supported me ! pic.twitter.com/J3Uxe7sEkw — @Roselinefilion

The native of Laval, Que., won a bronze medal in the women's 10-metre synchronized platform at Rio 2016. Filion also captured bronze in the same event at London 2012. Filion earned both medals with partner Meaghan Benfeito.

The 29-year-old joined the Canadian national team in 2005, competing in three Olympic Games.

"I said after Rio that I wanted to do another season, so that the [Olympic] Games wouldn't be my last competition," Filion told Radio Canada. "You don't want to come to the Olympic Games saying that it will be the last time I'll be diving.

"It's a lot of pressure. I didn't want to put that on my shoulders."

Filion also placed sixth at Rio 2016 in the individual 10-metre platform while Benfeito won bronze.

Partners with Benfeito since 2005, Filion admits that telling her long-time friend of her decision wasn't easy.

"The hardest part was looking her in the eyes and saying 'I'm sorry, I cannot come back.'"