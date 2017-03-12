The Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping is growing – in both in the number of events and potential prize money.

The marquee equestrian tour has stops at Spruce Meadows in Calgary; Aachen, Germany; and Geneva, Switzerland. A fourth, in the Netherlands, will be added to the elite group of majors in 2018.

The Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping will welcome Indoor Brabant as the fourth Major in equestrian sport next year.

"We couldn't wish for a better partner," Linda Southern-Heathcott, president of the steering committee of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping said in a press release. "What has always united all the Majors is the passion for the sport, the love for horses and a long tradition of the highest standard.

"Therefore, Indoor Brabant is a perfect addition to the Rolex Grand Slam; it offers an outstanding infrastructure, has had a long history and attracts the best riders in the world every year.

CBC Sports is home to all four Rolex Grand Prix events as well as The National, the North American and The Masters, all from Spruce Meadows. CBC Sports will carry a full calendar of equestrian events starting June 10 with RBC Grand Prix event from the International Ring at Spruce Meadows.

Can Brash's feat be replicated?

The addition of a fourth major to the Rolex Grand Slam will also mean more potential prize money on the line. Any rider who replicates Scott Brash's phenomenal achievement in 2015 will win the Rolex Grand Slam and a bonus of 1 million euros ($1.43 million Cdn).

If that same rider then continues their success by winning a fourth major in succession, they will be rewarded with an additional 1 million euros bonus. The bonus is on top of the prize money that they win at each event.

"The two best outdoor and the two best indoor shows in the world are now combined with each other, and will allow the riders to prepare our horses strategically for the Rolex Grand Slam campaign," Jeroen Dubbeldam, the reigning double world and European champion said. "Naturally, coming from the Netherlands, I am also delighted that Indoor Brabant has become one of the Majors and look forward to competing for the Grand Slam title in my own country next year."

Having won the Rolex Grand Prix at CHI Geneva in December, Brazilian rider Pedro Veniss is the current contender for the Rolex Grand Slam and will be travelling to CHIO Aachen in July to challenge for a second successive stage win.