British-Canadian professional wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr. says he drew on his years of grappling and self-defence to help save the life of a woman dangling from a Calgary bridge.
In a post on his Facebook page, Smith Jr. says he was driving just west of the city's downtown on Sunday when he saw a girl hanging off a bridge.
He says he stopped and tried to talk to her but she threatened to jump.
Smith Jr., whose real name is Harry Smith, says he decided to take hold of her and pull her to safety.
He says he used his experience as a wrestler to pull her up and hold her until police arrived.
Smith Jr., son of "the British Bulldog" wrestler Davey Boy Smith, says he was glad he was there to save the woman's life.
