A lawmaker in Russia's state parliament has given evidence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in his appeal against being stripped of one of his three Olympic wrestling titles for doping.

Artur Taymazov, who represented Uzbekistan, tested positive for two anabolic steroids in reanalysis last year of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The International Olympic Committee subjected stored samples to a new steroids test.

The court says Taymazov spoke by video conference in his appeal hearing Tuesday. A verdict is expected within weeks.Taymazov won three straight gold medals in the heaviest freestyle weight class from 2004-12. He took silver at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Last year, Taymazov was elected to represent Vladimir Putin's United Russia party in parliament.