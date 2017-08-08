Nirra Fields scored 13 points to help Canada remain undefeated at the FIBA women's AmeriCup with a 65-39 victory over Mexico on Tuesday.
Miranda Ayim and Jamie Scott added eight points apiece for the Canadians (2-0).
Bianca Torre led Mexico (0-2) with eight points while Jacqueline Luna had two points, five rebounds and five blocks.
Canada has a day off on Wednesday before wrapping-up group play on Thursday against Paraguay.
The top three teams from the FIBA women's AmeriCup will qualify for the 2018 FIBA women's basketball World Cup in Spain.
Canada is currently ranked No. 2 in the Americas and sixth in the world by FIBA.
