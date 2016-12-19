Canadian Trail: Follow our winter athletes around the globe
Tracking Canada's Olympians as they compete across the world
CBC Sports Posted: May 09, 2016 7:48 PM ET Last Updated: Dec 19, 2016 9:32 AM ET
The winter sports season is upon us, which means it's time to follow Canada's athletes on their road to #Pyeongchang2018.
Scroll over the map to see where Canada's winter athletes are training and competing right now.
Follow #OurAthletes Twitter list to keep track of our Canadians to watch.
