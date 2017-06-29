The groundwork is laid, the foundation in place. Now, it's time for Canada's men's field hockey team to start building up.

On Sunday, the Red Caribou came from behind to beat India 3-2 in the fifth-place match at the field hockey world league semifinal. With the victory, Canada qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

Interim head coach Paul Bundy, who's been with the group for five years, knew they had the talent to pull it off.

"We're ranked 11th in the world and we've always known we have the potential to upset top-seeded teams," said Bundy. "It's just [that] we need to have a little bit of luck and we need to play our game plan."

Bundy joined the team as an assistant following the 2012 Summer Olympics with head coach Anthony Farry. Farry left three months ago to lead the Japanese women's squad, leaving Bundy in charge of the Canadian men.

When the two took over, they chose to embark on a rebuild of the Red Caribou. Out with the old, and in with the youth.

"At the moment we have quite a talented group but they're also very, very committed and very, very hard-working and now they're maturing," said Bundy.

At Rio, the Red Caribou finished with one draw and four losses to place last in Group B. Bundy insists the learning experience was all part of the plan.

"We knew that we were gonna target a lot of younger guys and expose them to a lot of competition early, with the idea of Rio being that middle point," said Bundy.

Eyeing top 8

The Olympic format is such that 12 teams qualify for a round robin, with the top eight moving on to the quarter-finals. From there, it's one-game elimination.

Bundy's goal for Tokyo in 2020?

"Get into the top eight, and then with the current format it gives us a really good opportunity where if you win one game in the quarter-final then you're playing for a medal," said Bundy.

Goaltender Antoni Kindler was a travelling reserve for that Rio squad but has seen his playing time increase since last August. He stonewalled India in that fifth-place match — a major reason why Canada was able to beat them for the first time since 1998.

"India's a team that we've always competed hard with. You look back at Rio and [the score] was 2-2. To actually get the three points, to actually win, is nice because it's breaking through some sort of boundary," said Kindler. "It was a bit of a statement game."

This group of #RedCaribou shone bright in London and qualified for the World Cup. Now it's time for the rest of Canada! #RedAndWhite 🇨🇦🎂 pic.twitter.com/67KjT229xC — @Markajp19

Although Kindler, 29, has been with the team since 2009, he hasn't played a ton of games because of internal competition in net. Still, he's had a first-hand view of the transition the Red Caribou have undergone.

"We're a young team but we actually have quite a lot of experienced players. There's this new attitude where we're a humble team but at the same time we expect ourselves to perform," said Kindler.

With the marquee victory against India in the books, the next step for Canada is to achieve some more consistency, maintain the expectation of beating good teams and climb up from 11th in the rankings.

"We want to play the top six countries in the world and we want to play them at our convenience," said Bundy.

"The group that went to the Rio Olympics were the younger group and now that group is just maturing a lot more, so it's coming in to the top of our peak."

Don't be surprised if the Red Caribou win a medal three years from now in Tokyo.