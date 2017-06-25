In front of his hometown crowd, Ottawa's Matteo Dal-Cin captured the elite men's Canadian road race title with an aggressive ride through the final stretch on Sunday.
Elite Men's Podium pic.twitter.com/ZXTcmfniKY—
@CyclingCanada
The 26-year-old broke away from the main pack with Marc-Antoine Soucy with less than 15 kilometres remaining in the 160-km race.
Dal-Cin sprinted past Soucy as the two approached the finish line to seal a dramatic victory in three hours, 43 minutes and 29 seconds.
Matteo wins! A hard day for a hero winner. 5 out of top 10 are U23 -- future is bright for Canadian cycling #CanRoadChamps pic.twitter.com/yVvyrO2yYi—
@nbloom
Pier-André Coté completed the podium.
