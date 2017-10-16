Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2017 Indoor Field Hockey Pan American Cup in Georgetown, Guyana.
The Canadian men's team faces Mexico at 1:45 p.m. ET, and the Canadian women take on Barbados at 4:15 p.m. ET.
CBCSports.ca will live stream all Canadian matches and all playoff matches throughout the tournament, which runs through Saturday, Oct. 21.
Canadian rosters
MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM
Jeewanjot Bath
Tyler Branco
Adrien d'Andrade
Gurtej Dhaliwal
Lyle Fernandes
Joshua Kuempel
Ken Pereira
Jonathan Roberts
Devohn Teixeira
Micah Teixeira
Pardeep Koonar
Adam Kapasi
WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM
Abby Janssen
Alison Lee
Angela Lancaster
Elizabeth O'Hara
Kathleen Leahy
Kathryn Williams
Madison Workman
Michelle Weber
Kyesia O'Neill
Rebecca Carvalho
Sarah Powell
Shannon Pereira