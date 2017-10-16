Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2017 Indoor Field Hockey Pan American Cup in Georgetown, Guyana.

The Canadian men's team faces Mexico at 1:45 p.m. ET, and the Canadian women take on Barbados at 4:15 p.m. ET.

CBCSports.ca will live stream all Canadian matches and all playoff matches throughout the tournament, which runs through Saturday, Oct. 21.

Canadian rosters

MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM

Jeewanjot Bath

Tyler Branco

Adrien d'Andrade

Gurtej Dhaliwal

Lyle Fernandes

Joshua Kuempel

Ken Pereira

Jonathan Roberts

Devohn Teixeira

Micah Teixeira

Pardeep Koonar

Adam Kapasi

WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM

Abby Janssen

Alison Lee

Angela Lancaster

Elizabeth O'Hara

Kathleen Leahy

Kathryn Williams

Madison Workman

Michelle Weber

Kyesia O'Neill

Rebecca Carvalho

Sarah Powell

Shannon Pereira