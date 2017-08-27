Canada's Lionel Sanders overcame a large deficit from the swim and a flat tire on the bike to win the Penticton ITU long distance triathlon world championship on Sunday.
Sanders finished the race in five hours 20 minutes 36 seconds for the first win of his career.
"I like adversity. I don't ask for it but it always seems to come for me," Sanders said. "So I thought, 'wouldn't it be cool to win this thing with a flat tire' and that became my motivation, so you can do a lot of things when you are highly motivated."
Australian Joshua Amberger, who held the race lead for the majority of the competition, took silver in 5:22:09 while fellow Aussie Joe Gambles was third.
Australia's Sarah Crowley won the women's race in 5:51:23. Vancouver's Rachel McBride was sixth in 6:07:24.
