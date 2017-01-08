Olympique Lyonnais has confirmed the signing of Canadian soccer star Kadeisha Buchanan.
The 21-year-old defender from Brampton, Ont., took in Lyon's men's match Sunday with Montpellier, with Olympique Lyonnais welcoming the Canadian to its powerhouse women's team via Twitter.
Welcome in the #teamOL @keishaballa !! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/TDD0ZDAljD—
Buchanan, named the top women's NCAA player on Friday after a stellar career with West Virginia, is the second Canadian to sign with a French team in recent days.
Close friend and fellow Canadian international Ashley Lawrence signed with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.
Olympique Lyonnais is the reigning UEFA Women's Champion League champion.
