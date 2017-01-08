Olympique Lyonnais has confirmed the signing of Canadian soccer star Kadeisha Buchanan.

The 21-year-old defender from Brampton, Ont., took in Lyon's men's match Sunday with Montpellier, with Olympique Lyonnais welcoming the Canadian to its powerhouse women's team via Twitter.

Buchanan, named the top women's NCAA player on Friday after a stellar career with West Virginia, is the second Canadian to sign with a French team in recent days.

Close friend and fellow Canadian international Ashley Lawrence signed with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.

Olympique Lyonnais is the reigning UEFA Women's Champion League champion.