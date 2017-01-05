The governing body of wrestling has imposed four-year doping bans on athletes from Iran and Azerbaijan.
United World Wrestling says a ban on Bashir Babajanzadeh took effect on Aug. 31. Two weeks earlier, the Iranian had competed at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, losing in the quarter-finals of the Greco-Roman 130-kilogram class.
The governing body says Babajanzadeh tested positive for testosterone in May at a Greco-Roman World Cup event in Shiraz, Iran.
The 27-year-old Babajanzadeh won a world championship bronze medal in 2011.
Zubair Dibirov tested positive for stanozolol in September at the junior worlds hosted in Macon, France. His ban took effect on Oct. 5.
