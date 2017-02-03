Boxing Canada announced on Friday that it has unanimously approved a rule change regarding headgear.

According to a release from Boxing Canada, male open boxers will now have the choice to wear headgear for provincial championships. Headgear will be mandatory until the final, where boxers will now have the option.

However, if one finalist chooses to wear headgear then both competitors will.

"We want to ease our elite national boxers and prospects into competition without headgear," Boxing Canada president Pat Fiacco said in the release "The new rule allows us to protect our boxers from cuts leading up to the Canadian championships while preparing them to box without headgear at the national and international levels."

Headgear is mandatory for all sanctioned competitions in Canada, except for national championships.