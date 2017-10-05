Ellie Black is leading the way for Canada at the artistic gymnastics world championships in Montreal.

Following the completion of the qualifying rounds on Wednesday night, four Canadians have advanced to the weekend's finals.

Black of Halifax, N.S., qualified for the women's all-around finals in third place with a total score of 55.766. Japan's Murakami Mai qualified first with a total score of 55.933, while American Ragan Smith was second with a total score of 55.932.

Black also qualified for the vault finals in seventh, and the beam finals in fourth. She is also the first reserve on floor.

World championships rookie Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont, also qualified for the all-around finals in 15th with a total score of 52.631. She also qualified for the floor finals in fifth.

Rio 2016 vault finallist Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., continued to show her strength on the apparatus, qualifying in fifth for the finals.

"We are very pleased with Canada's results in the qualifications," women's national team director Dave Brubaker said.

"Our athletes want to perform their absolute best in front of the hometown crowd so we will continue training and execute our plan to try to produce the best results in the all-around finals and the individual event finals."

The women's all-around finals take place on Friday streaming live at 7 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca. CBC will also broadcast the event starting at 8 p.m. local time.

The men's all-around finals featuring Zachary Clay of Chilliwack, BC take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.



