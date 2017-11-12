Canada's Sophiane Methot scored a bronze medal at the trampoline & tumbling world championships in Bulgaria on Sunday.
Methot, from La Prairie, Que., scored 55.490 in women's individual trampoline to find the podium at her first-ever appearance at the world championships.
Tatsiana Piatrenia of Belarus won gold, scoring 56.075. Japan's Ayano Kishi won silver, just 0.250 ahead of Methot.
