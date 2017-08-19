Sarah Milette and Sophiane Methot of Quebec captured bronze in the women's synchronized final at the trampoline World Cup in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday.

Milette and Méthot finished in 13th and 14th place respectively in the individual qualification, missing the finals, before coming together to compete in the synchronized event. Milette and Méthot advanced to the finals, sitting in 6th place following the qualifying round.

In the finals, the women scored 46.410 points to finish in third overall. Host Belarus took gold, while Azerbaijan finished less than .70 points ahead of Milette and Méthot to secure second place.

"I'm happy with my results from this competition," said Milette with a bronze medal around her neck. "In synchro, we had some difficulties in our first qualifying routine, but we had a great optional routine, which left us in 6th place heading into finals. In the final, we were a bit out of sync at the beginning of the routine but came back together to finish off strong."

Methot leaves the event feeling confident and motivated.

"This competition gave me a lot of confidence for upcoming World Cups," said Méthot. "I also gained more experience in the sport and it motivates me to work even harder to continue to improve."

Best-ever result for Dundas

Bronte Dundas of Richmond Hill, Ont., finished 9th in the women's individual qualification competition.

However, competition rules state that only the top two athletes from each country can advance to the finals, giving Dundas an opportunity to compete in the finals due to four Japanese gymnasts finishing in the top eight. Dundas scored 52.780 to finished in 8th place in the final for her best ever result at a World Cup competition.

"I was impressed with how I performed in the preliminaries, both my compulsory and optional went very well," said Dundas following competition. "I went into the competition prepared and excited to compete, and that was reflected in my outcome. My coach Dave Ross and I went back to the drawing board after my competition at Nationals, and I competed all new routines, which helped me achieve my best result at a World Cup."

Rachel Tam of Toronto was only able to complete one routine in individual competition and finished 25th overall.