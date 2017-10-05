Click on the video player above on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On Thursday's program, we feature action from the artistic gymnastics world championships taking place in Montreal.

You can also catch more coverage of the event live streaming at 7 p.m. ET, as well as on CBC TV at 10:30 p.m. local time.

Thursday's action includes the men's all-around final.

More than 500 athletes from 80 countries will compete, with Pan Am Games gold medallist Ellie Black leading the Canadian contingent.

Joining Black on the Canadian women's team are Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., Vancouver's Shallon Olsen, and Isabela Onyshko of Minnedosa, Man.

On the men's side, Canada will be represented by: Zachary Clay of Langley, B.C., Rene Cournoyer of Repentigny, Que., Kevin Lytwyn of Burlington, Ont., North Vancouver's Scott Morgan, Edmonton's Jackson Payne and Thierry Pellerin of Lévis, Que.