​CBC Sports will provide exclusive, multi-platform coverage of the artistic gymnastics world championships taking place in Montreal this week.

Click on the video player above Monday at 6 p.m. ET to watch men's qualification action live from Olympic stadium.

Click here for the full broadcast schedule.

More than 500 athletes from 80 countries will compete, with Pan Am Games gold medallist Ellie Black leading the Canadian contingent.

Joining Black on the Canadian women's team are Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., Vancouver's Shallon Olsen, and Isabela Onyshko of Minnedosa, Man.

On the men's side, Canada will be represented by: Zachary Clay of Langley, B.C., Rene Cournoyer of Repentigny, Que., Kevin Lytwyn of Burlington, Ont., North Vancouver's Scott Morgan, Edmonton's Jackson Payne and Thierry Pellerin of Lévis, Que.