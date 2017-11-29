A Michigan sports doctor who specialized in treating female gymnasts has pleaded guilty to sexual assault, his second conviction in a week.
Larry Nassar appeared in an Eaton County court Wednesday and admitted molesting three girls with his hands at Twistars gymnastics club, near Lansing. One victim was under 13 years old. The others were teens.
Nassar pleaded guilty last week in a similar case in Ingham County where he saw gymnasts at his Michigan State University clinic.
In a third case, Nassar will be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7 for possessing child pornography. Meanwhile, more than 100 women and girls are suing him.
The 54-year-old Nassar worked at Michigan State and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.