China's Ruoteng Xiao is the new men's all-around champion after winning gold on Thursday night at the artistic gymnastics world championships in Montreal, Que.
Xiao finished with a score of 86.933 points ahead of compatriot Chaopan Lin (86.448) and Kenzo Shirai (86.431) of Japan, who took bronze.
Zachary Clay of Chilliwack, B.C., finished 21st for his best result at a world championship. His best performance was on the pommel horse, where he scored 14.100, putting him in ninth position on that apparatus.
"I was so happy with the result today," said Clay. "The crowd today especially was phenomenal. Every event — right before I presented, and right after — the crowd was just going crazy and it was amazing."
Canada's Ellie Black of Halifax and Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., compete in the women's all-around finals on Friday night.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.