​CBC Sports will provide exclusive, multi-platform coverage of the artistic gymnastics world championships taking place at Montreal's Olympic Stadium next week.

Coverage begins on Thursday, Oct. 5 with the men's all around final and runs through to the end of the event on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Click here for the full broadcast schedule.

More than 500 athletes from 80 countries will compete, with Pan Am Games gold medallist Ellie Black leading the Canadian contingent.

Joining Black on the Canadian women's team are Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., Vancouver's Shallon Olsen, and Isabela Onyshko of Minnedosa, Man.

On the men's side, Canada will be represented by: Zachary Clay of Langley, B.C., Rene Cournoyer of Repentigny, Que., Kevin Lytwyn of Burlington, Ont., North Vancouver's Scott Morgan, Edmonton's Jackson Payne, and Thierry Pellerin of Lévis, Que.

CBC Sports' Scott Russell will host the network's coverage from Montreal where he will be joined by play-by-play commentator Brenda Irving, analyst and Olympic Games gold medallist Kyle Shewfelt, and reporter and Olympian Perdita Felicien.

Jacqueline Doorey will cover the event via the network's social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram as well as YouTube and Snapchat.