In her first competition since the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Ellie Black scored three silver medals from the 2017 FIG World Challenge Cup in Koper, Slovenia.

The Halifax native had strong routines in the preliminary round and qualified for finals on all four apparatuses.

In the finals, she proved she was here to compete and walked away with a silver medal on the beam (13.100), floor (12.850) and uneven bars (13.800). Black narrowly missed a medal with her vault routine finishing .300 points off the podium in fourth place.

"This was great to get back competing again," Black said. "It's nice to be back with some of my Canadian teammates. I'm happy with the performances that we had, and we can continue to build from here."

Canadian teammate Rose Woo of Brossard, Que., also qualified for the finals and competed on uneven bars, beam and vault, finishing in sixth, seventh and eighth place respectively.

In the men's competition, René Cournoyer from Repentigny, Que., advanced to the parallel bars and rings final.

In the parallel bars final, Cournoyer scored 13.700 points and finished just off the podium in fourth place while in the rings final, he finished in fifth place. Jeremy Bartholomeusz of Halifax qualified for the vault final and finished in eighth place.

"This competition was a really great experience and I reached all of my objectives," Cournoyer said. "It was great to have successful routines in two finals, and I will use this as motivation to keep improving."