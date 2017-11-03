Click on the video players below beginning on Friday at 10:50 p.m. ET to watch action from the Festival International des Sports Extrêmes (FISE) World Series event in Chengdu, China.

Hundreds of international athletes are competing in a variety of competitions in popular action sports like BMX, mountain bike, skateboard and roller sports.

(Live at 10:50 pm ET) 2017 FISE World Series on CBC0:00

(Live at 12:00 am ET) 2017 FISE World Series on CBC0:00

(Live at 2:50 am ET) 2017 FISE World Series on CBC0:00

(Live at 4:45 am ET) 2017 FISE World Series on CBC0:00

Action continues through Sunday.