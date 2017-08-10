Nirra Fields had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Canada defeated Paraguay 86-64 Thursday at the 2017 FIBA Women's AmeriCup basketball tournament.

“I think we just have to mentally prepare to lock in defensively”, @NirraFields after @CanBball's win over Paraguay. #AmeriCupWomen2017 pic.twitter.com/qQtjNkP8yz — @FIBA

Canada, the defending champion, ended the preliminary stage atop Group B with a 4-0 record and will face the second place finisher from Group A in Saturday's semifinals.

Michelle Plouffe had nine points and a game high 13 rebounds for Canada, while Katherine Plouffe added 12 points and four rebounds.

.@CanBball 🇨🇦 is headed to the #AmeriCupWomen2017 Semi-Finals undefeated after 86-64 win over Paraguay 🇵🇾! Catch the best of the game! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/PZ8eXzGJ7Y — @FIBA

Paola Ferrari led Paraguay with 14 points.

Canada, the tournament's defending champion will qualify for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2018 in Spain with a win on Saturday.